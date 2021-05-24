Leader of sex predator hunter Facebook group charged with obstructing justice, assault

"Citizens must utilize the existing law enforcement channels to ensure that true justice is pursued," Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges for actions while operating a sex predator hunter Facebook group.

Kyle Swanson, 30, was indicted on charges of unlawful restraint, obstructing justice and assault in connection with an online sting.

According to the indictment, Swanson enticed a man into his vehicle under a false pretense and refused to let him out, threatened to hit the man and advised the man to erase digital evidence of a crime contained on a phone during a Jan. 21 incident.

“The Grand Jury’s decision here reflects the fundamental idea that when members of a community decide to take justice into their own hands, even for laudable purposes, they can place themselves and others in danger and damage potential cases,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release.

A press release from the Madison County State's Attorney's office said the alleged crimes happened while Swanson was involved with the KTS Predator Hunters. The group operates a YouTube channel with dozens of videos showing amateur stings of alleged sexual predators. Some of the videos feature a disclaimer saying the group would "never ever entrap anyone."

"Having a citizenry that is observant of suspicious behavior and criminal activity is important," Haine said, "but citizens must utilize the existing law enforcement channels to ensure that true justice is pursued, where criminals are caught and exposed but with sufficient evidence that can hold up in a court of law and sustain a conviction, all the while respecting each individual’s right to presumed innocence under our Constitutional system."