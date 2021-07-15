Man accused of sexually assaulting woman while posing as Uber driver

The victim said Mark Hall arrived at her house claiming to be her Uber driver. Once she got inside, she said he sexually assaulted her.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged and taken into custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while posing as an Uber driver.

Mark Hall, 30, was charged with attempted sodomy and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Wednesday morning incident.

According to charging documents, a woman told police she ordered an Uber ride at around 10 a.m. Hall, who is not an Uber driver but knew the woman from a previous contact, arrived saying he was her driver.

Once inside the car, the woman said Hall began rubbing her legs. She told him to stop, but he continued, and eventually rubbed her genitals over her clothes and trying to reach under her clothing.

She eventually forced him to stop, but she saw a gun in the passenger door of the car, which caused her to fear for life.

When he finally dropped the victim off at the Straub's grocery store in Town & Country, she called police and told them what happened. Officers responded quickly and were able to arrest Hall. They said the alleged assault happened in both University City and Town & Country.

Police said they discovered Hall was not an Uber driver, and was on probation for a previous arrest.

He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was therefore disqualified from owning a gun.