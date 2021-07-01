Sexual assault survivor describes Bill Cosby's release as heartbreaking

"It's always sad to see sentences reduced or freedom granted to people that took so much away from their victims"

ST. LOUIS — Local sexual assault survivors described Bill Cosby’s early release from prison on Wednesday as heartbreaking.

“I can't imagine the anger and the sadness and the pain,” Bréonna Holcomb said.

It’s hard for her and other sexual assault survivors and advocates to hold back emotions in reaction to Cosby’s sudden release.

“It's always sad to see sentences reduced or freedom granted to people that took so much away from their victims,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb was assaulted in 2016.



“I think that's the saddest and hardest part is that you get your peace of mind taken away,” she said.

One in 5 women and 1 in 14 men have been sexually assaulted, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

“It can really change the way that we move through the world the way that we see folks that we used to trust, right?” said Jaszmine Parks of Safe Connections.

Parks said Cosby getting out of prison before his full punishment was served makes a painful process hurt even more for future survivors.



“The road to justice from healing is not a straight line,” Parks said. “It's a very winding road, and it looks different for everyone.”

Parks feels survivors won’t be discouraged from fighting back in the future.



“We will always be surprised by the resiliency of survivors,” Parks said. “Every single day survivors are coming forward and saying what happened to them regardless if that was yesterday or 10 years ago. That determination, that push for healing can't be underestimated.”

Safe Connections has resources for people who need support or help. Visit https://safeconnections.org/