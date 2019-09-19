ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after reports of two people being sexually assaulted on campus at Saint Louis University.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 9. A student reported she was sexually assaulted in an on campus residential hall around 8 p.m. The university said the two individuals were known to each other prior to the incident.

Officials did not say which residential hall the incident occurred in.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept 12, a student reported to another student that he was sexually assault on campus near Hermann Stadium. The university said the incident is reported to have involved a person that was unknown to the student.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Department of Public Safety at 314-977-3000 immediately.

SLU officials said they did not know whether the students have reported the incidents to campus or city police.

In a letter sent to students, SLU's Department of Public Safety is reminding all community members of the following information about sexual assault, attempted sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

• Reporting parties are never responsible for an offender’s behavior.

• The most common type of sexual assault is not by a stranger, but rather by someone the reporting party knows, typically a date or acquaintance.

• Alcohol and drugs can be used to make someone more vulnerable to sexual assault. Studies of sexual assault incidents show a high correlation between acquaintance rape and drug/alcohol usage. Be alert to people pressuring you or others to use alcohol or other drugs. Be alert to people pressuring you or others to accept either alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks prepared by others. If you do not feel comfortable accepting a drink you did not prepare yourself, do not do so.

• Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to get out of the situation or call for assistance.

• Use and encourage others to have a companion or a safe means of getting home. If a trusted friend isn’t available, you can call DPS at 314-977-3000 to arrange emergency taxi service.

• Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist.

• If you engage in sexual activity, be sure you understand your partner's limits, and communicate your own limits clearly. Don't engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from your partner.

• If you have imminent concerns for the safety of others, call the SLU Department of Public Safety or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to ask for assistance.

Title IX Coordinator: 314-977-3886

University Counseling Center: 314-977-8255

Dean of Students Office: 314-977-9378

Student Health Center: 314-977-2323

Department of Public Safety: 314-977-3000

St. Louis Regional Sexual Assault Center (YWCA): 314-531-7273 (24-hour access)

Safe Connections: 314-531-2003 (crisis hotline) or 314-646-7500 (counseling and support services)

RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network): 800-656 HOPE (24-hour access)

Other local stories

RELATED: 2 south city 7-Elevens robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning

RELATED: SLU student carjacked near campus