Man masturbated in presence of children at Collinsville water park, charges say

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Madison man has been charged Friday with felony sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct regarding his behavior at a water park, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release that Chad Green, 32, allegedly masturbated in the presence of children at Collinsville Aqua Park on Thursday.

Investigators with the Collinsville Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, head of the Children’s Justice Division, are both working on the case.

As of Friday afternoon, Green remained in custody on a $50,000 bond. If released on bond, he is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18.

If convicted of the more serious charge of child sexual exploitation, Green would face up to three years in prison. A court date has not yet been set.

Anyone with information about Green or this case is asked to call Collinsville police at 618-344-2131 or their local police department.

