Man, woman carjacked in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were carjacked in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood Monday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3900 block of Cleveland around 11:15 p.m.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman told police they were in their 2017 Honda Civic when two unknown men came up to the car from both sides and ordered them to get out. One of the men had a gun.

Both got into the victims’ car and left the scene.

The victims were not injured during the incident.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from January to April, there were two carjackings in the Shaw neighborhood. At the same time in 2019, there were three.

Since the beginning of 2020, there have been 92 carjackings in the City of St. Louis. At the same time in 2019, there were 122 carjackings in the City of St. Louis.