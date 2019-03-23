PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston police sergeant wanted for a woman’s murder is in custody in Kingsville, Texas, according to a Pearland police spokesman.

Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, who works in HPD’s internal affairs division, was arrested Saturday afternoon. Police say the killing happened in his Pearland home.

The victim was a beloved Shadycrest Elementary School librarian. She was shot, according to Pearland police.

People on social media saluted the woman for “making so many kids happy.”

A statewide “be on the lookout” alert led police in Kingsville, which is near Corpus Christi, to the accused killer.

Kingsville police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers made the arrest. Hernandez is now charged with murder.

He lived in the house with the victim. Neighbors we met only saw them in passing.

Investigators said nothing about Hernandez’s relationship with the victim or a motive. They promised to treat him like any other suspect.

“We’re going to conduct business as usual,” said Jason Wells, spokesman for Pearland police. “The law is held accountable for everybody and actually more so for us. We’re going to conduct this as if it happened at any location with anybody else in the city.”

Pearland ISD confirmed the death of the librarian but did not mention how she died in a statement:

“Pearland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees, Shadycrest Elementary librarian Belinda Hernandez. Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years. Pearland ISD will provide counselors for students and staff for as long as needed. For the privacy of the family, this is the only information that will be shared by Pearland ISD at this time.”

