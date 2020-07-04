JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects believed to be involved in the dispute over $180 that led to the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl.

Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Tuesday that the girl, Keairra Attison, was sitting in a vehicle alongside her family Monday afternoon at the 10300 block of Monaco Drive when four individuals got into an altercation nearby, which escalated into gunfire.

Bullets struck their vehicle where Attison was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition, JSO said. Her 4-year-old sibling was minorly injured from debris.

Attison's death was confirmed Tuesday morning.

"We lost a child's life over $180," Williams said. "We have a family grieving because of $180."

Williams said Attison and her family inside the vehicle had no involvement in the incident.

RELATED: Child shot in head in crossfire on the Northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was able to identify two suspects in the case: 31-year-old Johnathan David Hall and Tom Everett Jr.

Arrest warrants were issued for both. Hall is facing aggravated battery charges, but those charges are expected to be upgraded based on the 5-year-old's death. Everett faces second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, Williams said.

Left: Johnathan Hall, right: Tom Everett Jr. They are the suspects in the case where a 5-year-old girl was shot in the head on the Northside after getting caught in crossfire. She died at the hospital Tuesday.

JSO

The other two individuals pictured below, who Williams described as persons of interest, remain unknown. Williams is asking the community to help identify and search for them.

"Anyone who helps these individuals, I promise you we will work hard to work a case against you and prosecute you as well," he said.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson joined the news conference Tuesday. "Violence in this city and children caught in the fire is too frequent for us," she added.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You are eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

JSO is searching for these two persons of interest after a 5-year-old girl died from getting caught in crossfire. They are wanted for questioning.

WTLV