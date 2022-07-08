x
Crime

Shooting reported between employees at Arby's in Maryland Heights

The shooting occurred shortly after 12:15 p.m. Friday.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — One person is injured after an argument between two employees Friday at an Arby's on Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. 

The Maryland Heights Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 12:15 Friday afternoon. 

One person has minor injuries and another has been taken into custody after the incident. 

The victim's identity was not released. 

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.

