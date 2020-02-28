WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens store in Wentzville but is expected to survive.

Police said a man shot another man in the parking lot Friday afternoon. The man was hit in the arm by a single round. He has non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The suspected shooter took off from the area. While officers have a few leads, there is no clear description of the suspect or the car.

Detectives are talking to the victim to determine if the two men knew each other, but that remains unclear.

Walgreens is closed while officers continue the investigation.

There are daycares and doctors' offices in the area, but police said there is no need for a lockdown and they do not believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

