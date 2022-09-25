2 injured in shooting at Ballpark Village early Sunday

St. Louis police are investigating the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — 2 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Ballpark Village after a heated altercation.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers were working in Ballpark Village at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they saw two men exchanging gunfire in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

A 38-year-old man said he saw the suspect in a “verbal altercation” with a 21-year-old woman and he tried to intervene.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect responded by shooting the man.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. He then got his own gun and shot back at the suspect.

During the shooting, the woman was grazed by a bullet in the leg.

EMS took the man to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his vitals are stable. The woman refused medical treatment.

During the shooting, multiple cars at Ballpark Village were struck by gunfire.

The suspect got away on foot after dropping his gun.

St. Louis police are investigating the shooting.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.