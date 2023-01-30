Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday morning.

The incident happened just before noon in the 900 block of Raford Court in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Officers from the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors went to the scene of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released by police at this time.

Officers requested St. Louis County detectives to lead the investigation.

The investigation is active at this time.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html