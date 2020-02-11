Shooting investigation at south St. Louis bar

A man injured in the shooting. He was alert and breathing when officers arrived

ST. LOUIS — A south city bar was the center of a shooting investigation late Sunday night.

St. Louis police officers and investigators responded at about 10:36 p.m. to the Bottom Line Sports Bar & Grill, which is in the 1500 block of South Seventh Street.

A man had been shot. He was alert and breathing when police officers responded to the scene. Police have not given an update on the man’s condition.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist who went to the scene spotted more than a dozen evidence markers outside of the bar. The sidewalk and street in front of the business were closed off with crime scene tape while investigators processed the scene.

Police haven’t released details about a potential suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A check of the business' hours on its Facebook page showed it was open until midnight Sunday.

This was one of three shootings police investigated late Sunday night into Monday morning.

About 30 minutes prior to the shooting outside the sports bar, officers responded to a double homicide in the 5900 block of Bartmer, which is in the West End neighborhood. St. Louis police said two people were found shot and killed inside a vehicle.