Shooting under investigation at busy Florissant strip mall

A fire department dispatcher confirmed the shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. at New Halls Ferry Plaza

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon at a busy Florissant strip mall, police said.

Florissant police spokesman Officer Steve Michael said the shooting happened at about 2:15 p.m. at New Halls Ferry Plaza in the 12000 block of New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Parker Road in north St. Louis County.

According to witness Adesha Armstrong, two people began exchanging gunfire — one person was inside High Fashion, a clothing store, and the other was outside the store. It's unclear which person was shot, but Michael said the victim appears to have been targeted.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist counted more than 50 evidence markers scattered around at the scene, with most of them inside the store.

A section of New Halls Ferry Road near the scene was closed to traffic so a medical helicopter could land. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Armstrong, who was getting a manicure at a nail salon in the strip mall, said a sedan drove away from the scene shortly after the shooting.

The strip mall is home to various businesses, including a clothing store, nail salon and sandwich shop.

Michael asked anyone with information to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.