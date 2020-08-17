x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man shot in south St. Louis after confronting suspect trying to break into his car

The man was shot in the stomach after he tried to stop a man from breaking into his car Sunday night
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Sunday night after confronting a suspect who was trying to break into his car.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 3400 block of Pennsylvania, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he confronted another man who was trying to break into his parked car.

The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the man in the stomach and ran away, according to a police report.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police didn't give his condition but said that his vitals were stable.

An investigation is underway.

    

Related Articles