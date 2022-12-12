Shooting, car-clouting happen Sunday night in Fenton, police say

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton.

FENTON, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway after one man was injured while confronting car-clouting suspects on Sunday in Fenton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton.

A victim was shot after he confronted multiple suspects breaking into cars, according to police. He sustained minor injuries and was released by EMS at the scene.

The suspects in the incident drove away from the scene and were last seen driving toward Old Sugar Creek in a dark-colored sedan. No other information was provided about the suspects.

The sheriff's office said there is no immediate danger to those in the area.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update with information as soon as it is available.

