2 seriously injured Monday in Centralia park shooting

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday in Laura Leake Park.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — A shooting at a park left two people seriously injured Monday night in Centralia, Illinois.

The Centralia Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at about 6 p.m. Monday at Laura Leake Park, located on North Maple Street.

Police said three victims were struck by gunfire in the park, and two of them were taken to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The third refused medical attention.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was requested, and investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information regarding the incident should contact the ISP DCI at 618-359-6522. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

