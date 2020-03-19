ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken to a St. Louis hospital after they were shot in south St. Louis overnight during an attempted robbery, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Cherokee Street. One of the victims was shot in the right calf and the other was shot in the right thigh.

Police said that the two were walking with two other teens when they passed a blue car. Two men believed to be in their mid-20s jumped out of the car and announced a robbery.

All four teens ran away and the suspects started shooting at them, police said. Two of the teens were struck.

The suspects got back into the car and drove away. It's possible there were two other suspects in the car, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

