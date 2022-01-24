Police: 8-year-old girl shot while playing in front yard of St. Louis home

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to her ankle.

ST. LOUIS — A young girl was shot in front of her home in south St. Louis over the weekend.

According to a police report, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Investigators said an 8-year-old girl was playing in her front yard when she was shot by someone who fired shots from across the street.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to her ankle and was taken to a hospital. Police did not give an update on her condition but said her vitals were stable at last check.

No other information about the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html