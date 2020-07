The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two shooting victims were found south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to S. 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue around 2:05 p.m. for a call of a woman and man shot.

Police said the man was privately conveyed to an area hospital before the officers’ arrival.

No other information has been made available.