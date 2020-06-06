Man in critical condition after shooting, car crash in St. Louis

St. Louis County police said the shooting happened in Jennings Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot after crashing a car in St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call in the area of Goodfellow Boulevard and Delmar Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The call was for an accident where a car hit a utility pole. Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment where he remains in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting occurred within the City of Jennings, near Lillian Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the shooting investigation, which police said remains ‘very active.’

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.