Man dead after shooting at St. Louis strip mall

There have been more than 200 homicides in the city this year, which has surpassed the number of homicides in all of last year

ST. LOUIS — A man died after a shooting late Thursday night in north St. Louis.

Around 11:40 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the scene at a strip mall at the intersection of North 13th Street and Cass Avenue in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police on the scene roped off an area in front of a liquor store in the strip mall.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.