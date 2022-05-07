Man shot after dispute over fireworks in downtown St. Louis

It's the most recent in a string of shootings and fireworks calls in a violent holiday weekend in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday in a dispute over fireworks.

St. Louis police said it happened after 4 a.m. near the intersection of 9th and Pine streets.

Police on the scene said a man was shot multiple times in the chest. Police said the victim was likely in critical condition. The suspect escaped and was not taken into custody.

There is no word on the exact nature of the dispute over fireworks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.