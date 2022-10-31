Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured

Police told 5 On Your Side a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another had shrapnel abrasions around his face and chest.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street.

At the scene, police told 5 On Your Side that there were two men injured in the incident. One had abrasions to the face and chest from shrapnel, and the other man had a bullet wound to his leg.

The men were treated at a local hospital and were described to be conscious, breathing and have stable vital signs as of Monday morning, police said.

There was no word yet on any suspects or arrests related to the incident.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.