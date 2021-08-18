2 men injured in shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

The shooting happened outside of Reign Restaurant early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two men were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:17 a.m., St. Louis police received multiple calls for “disturbances” in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue and the area around Reign Restaurant.

When officers arrived, they saw about 100 people standing in the street outside of the club blocking Washington Avenue. As officers began to disburse the crowd, they heard several gunshots from 11th and St. Charles streets, according to a police report.

Police said a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old man had been shot in their lower bodies. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on their conditions but said their vitals were stable.

Investigators said a woman, who was previously escorted from the club by security, returned with her boyfriend who began arguing with security. During the argument, her boyfriend fired shots toward the back of the club, hitting the two victims. The couple then left the area.

After the shooting, 5 On Your Side spoke with Dana Kelly, the owner of Reign Restaurant. She said she wants something to be done about the crime downtown.

“Get more security on all the parking lots downtown,” Kelly said. “To me, it would make sense that there are more city police officers down here.”

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html