Man is shot in hand Saturday in Dutchtown neighborhood

At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old was shot in the hand on Virginia Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — At about 7:33 a.m. Saturday, a teen was shot in the hand in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Police found the 19-year-old was conscious and breathing.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Saturday morning, there was no word if any suspects were in custody.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.