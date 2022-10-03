2 teenage girls shot Monday morning in St. Louis

St. Louis police estimated both girls to be about 15 years old.

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage girls were shot Monday morning in the 4100 block of Virginia Avenue in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to the scene of the shooting in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The first girl was shot in the lower back. Police said she was conscious and breathing after the shooting.

The second girl suffered a graze gunshot wound to the arm but was also conscious and breathing.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

