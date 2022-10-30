2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the ankle.

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach. The teen said he had heard several gunshots and then felt pain in his stomach from being shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed as having stable vital signs, police said.

Then, police learned of a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle at the same location and was taken to a different hospital by a witness. The teen was also listed with stable vitals.

Police did not list any suspects in the shooting as of Sunday morning afternoon.

5 On Your Side will update this story as information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.