Man is fatally shot late Saturday on Era Avenue

The shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man died early Sunday morning after being shot on Era Avenue.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers were nearby when they heard shots fired in the 5700 block of Era and Floy avenues and went to investigate. That's when they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds laying on the street outside his vehicle, which was also damaged.

The man, in critical condition with gunshot wounds in his back and arms, was transported to a local hospital. He died at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The homicide division is conducting an investigation into the shooting. If you have any information, contact the division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.