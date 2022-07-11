1 dead after Sunday night shooting in south St. Louis

St. Louis police did not release the name or age of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night on Alaska Avenue.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Alaska Avenue.

The man was not conscious or breathing at the scene of the shooting. Police did not release his name or age.

Police did not have a suspect in custody, a St. Louis police lieutenant told 5 On Your Side at the scene of the shooting.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division was called to investigate.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update it with more information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.