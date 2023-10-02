Investigation underway after shooting at Ferguson Church's Texas Chicken injured 1; suspects on the loose

Ferguson police Chief Troy Doyle said the shooting on the parking lot of the Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant located at 10646 New Halls Ferry Road.

FERGUSON, Missouri — An investigation is underway Monday afternoon after two suspects ran away in connection to a shooting at a Ferguson Church's Texas Chicken that left one man injured.

Ferguson police Chief Troy Doyle said the shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. Monday inside a car on the parking lot of the Church's Texas Chicken fast-food restaurant located at 10646 New Halls Ferry Road in Ferguson. He said one man was shot and taken to a hospital unresponsive. There is no further information regarding the condition of the shooting victim.

Two suspects allegedly ran away from the scene in connection to the shooting. As of Monday afternoon, they remain on the loose as police search for them.

Crews with 5 On Your Side arrived on the scene and waited for police to provide the suspect(s) description. Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or other updates about the victim.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

