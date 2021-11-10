Man shot after getting in fight at St. Louis bar, police say

The 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after getting kicked out of a bar in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning, according to a summary report from police.

At around 12:45 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told police he got into a fight earlier in the night at a bar and was kicked out. After getting kicked out, he went to get his things out of a car when he heard multiple shots.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said two cars in the area were damaged by the gunshots. Nobody else was injured in the shooting. A suspect is still wanted in the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html