1 shot, killed early Monday in north St. Louis

The victim was shot in the leg on Goodfellow Boulevard and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested after a fatal shooting early Monday in north St. Louis.

Police said a victim was found shot in the leg just before 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the city's North Pointe neighborhood. Unconscious and barely breathing, the victim was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

No other details were available as of Monday morning about the victim, what led up to the shooting or whether police had made any arrests.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.