18-year-old shot in Grand Center neighborhood Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was shot in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Bell Avenue around 4:55 a.m. This is in the Grand Center neighborhood – about 6 blocks from The Fabulous Fox.
Police said the man was shot in the right forearm by an unknown person in a silver minivan. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.
The shooting comes after a violent night and early morning in the City of St. Louis.
Overnight Violence In St. Louis
- A man was shot and killed around 2:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. This is near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.
- Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers were shot during riots in the city, The officers are expected to be OK.
A large, peaceful protest happened in the downtown area until about 8 p.m. A smaller group of people changed the mood around 8 p.m., Chief Hayden said.
Several businesses in the city were also damaged. If your business or residence experienced property damage, contact Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s office at 314-622-4114 for assistance.
“This isn’t fun for anybody. It’s not gonna be fun for the downtown business association to wake up and see the chaos, the shattered glass everywhere, and everybody’s just counting their losses," St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson Ben Granda said.
RELATED: How to help clean up St. Louis after destructive night