18-year-old shot in Grand Center neighborhood Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was shot in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Bell Avenue around 4:55 a.m. This is in the Grand Center neighborhood – about 6 blocks from The Fabulous Fox.

Police said the man was shot in the right forearm by an unknown person in a silver minivan. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

The shooting comes after a violent night and early morning in the City of St. Louis.



Overnight Violence In St. Louis

A man was shot and killed around 2:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. This is near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.