Shooting on Grimshaw leaves 2 men injured

ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 on Grimshaw Avenue left two men injured, according to the North County police co-op.
The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Grimshaw Avenue. Police said two men in their 20s were shot and the shooter fled the scene in a black truck.
The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police were unable to describe their condition.
As of Friday evening, detectives were on the scene speaking with witnesses and trying to locate surveillance video of the shooting.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.