Man charged in shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs

FENTON, Mo. — A 20-year-old man has been charged in a shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton.

Kenneth Dotson Jr., of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $125,000 cash-only bond.

On Tuesday at around 12:32 p.m., the St. Louis County Police Department was called to the area of Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the torso, just below the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the bullet lodged in the victim’s spinal cord which caused critical injuries.

Dotson was at the scene when police arrived and admitted to shooting the victim before he was taken into custody.

Dotson told police that he, the victim and several other people were in a car when he and another person started arguing. The two began fighting over a gun that Dotson was removing from his satchel, police said. During the argument, Dotson threatened to shoot the other person.

At that time, the victim got out of the car and tried to break up the altercation. As the victim opened the door, the gun went off and hit the victim.