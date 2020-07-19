Man shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday evening in north St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at about 5:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, near the border of the Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.
Officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity.
A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or 866-371-TIPS(8477).
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
