Man shot while driving on I-64 in St. Louis

A 1-year-old boy was in the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot while driving along Interstate 64 in St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m., St. Louis police were called for a “shooting-prior” after a 27-year-old man arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The man told officers he was driving westbound on I-64 near Clayton Avenue when someone in a grey sedan fired multiple shots into his car. After realizing he was hit, he drove himself to the hospital.

Police didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition, but said his vitals were stable. A 1-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman were also in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured.