FENTON, Mo. — What started as a guy selling something online ended with a shooting on a Walgreens parking lot in Jefferson County Sunday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location on New Sugar Creek Road in Fenton at about 7:50 p.m.

The seller and the buyer agreed to meet up at the Walgreens parking lot to complete the transaction, said Captain Gary Higginbotham with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The seller handed over the item—which officials aren’t identifying at this time—and the buyer drove off without paying, Higginbotham said.

PREVIOUS: Shooting incident on Walgreens parking lot in Jefferson County leads to crash

That’s when the man selling the item yelled to his friend to grab his gun, investigators said. The men fired several shots and then chased after the buyer. Deputies recovered fewer than five shell casings.

The man who was there to buy the item ended up crashing his vehicle into two other cars while trying to get away from the gunfire, Higginbotham said.

No one was seriously hurt, and no one was shot.

© 2018 KSDK