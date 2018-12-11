JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating after shots were fired on a Walgreens parking lot Sunday night.

Captain Gary Higginbotham with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens on New Sugar Creek Road at around 7:50. He said a man was meeting up with another group of men.

At one point, someone fired a shot. After that, a car parked on the lot sped off and crashed near the intersection of New Sugar Creek Road and Grandview Drive.

Higginbotham said no one was injured or shot. Deputies were still investigating as of 10 p.m.

