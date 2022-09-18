1 injured after shooting Sunday morning on Ladue Road

The victim and suspect are believed to have been traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 170 and exited the interstate because of an altercation before the shooting.

LADUE, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that police believe is domestic in nature.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m., in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road, Laude police said in a press release.

According to police, the victim and suspect are believed to have been traveling in the same vehicle on Interstate 170 and exited the interstate because of an altercation prior to the shooting.

The suspect then shot the victim in a parking lot on Ladue Road, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No other information about the victim was available.

the suspect led police on a short chase on foot before they were arrested.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Ladue Police Department via dispatch at 314-737-4600 or the department's administrative lines at 314-993-1214. You can also submit a tip through email at Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.

