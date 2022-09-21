Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run

After attempting to flee, the teen was detained by security. Police said he was in possession of a loaded gun and narcotics.

ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.

The 17-year-old who dropped off the victim attempted to run, but he was detained by hospital security. The teen said that he had picked up the victim at about 11 a.m. Wednesday near Fair and Lexington avenues before driving him to the hospital.

The vehicle used to transport the victim was reported stolen out of St. Louis County, and the teen was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and suspected narcotics. He was taken into police custody.

Police investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

