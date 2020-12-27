Man critically injured in shooting on Main Street in St. Charles

The shooting happened in a back parking lot on 200 N. Main Street

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A person of interest is in custody after a St. Louis man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in St. Charles.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the 200 block of N. Main Street. Officers were patrolling the area on foot as bars were closing.

Several gunshots were heard, and officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old Bel-Ridge man was still at the scene and was taken into custody as a person of interest. Police seized a handgun from him that they believe was used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The person of interest is being held by St. Charles police. Charges will be presented to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 636-949-3320.