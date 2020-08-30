Police on scene of triple shooting at bar in The Grove

Officers responded to Taha'a Twisted Tiki, which is in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, around 10:15 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a triple shooting at a bar in The Grove.

Officers responded to Taha'a Twisted Tiki, which is in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, around 10:15 p.m.

Three people were found shot and their conditions are unknown. All victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

According to a post from Taha'a Twisted Tiki, the shooting happened outside the bar.

"The violence in this city is out of control. According to witnesses, tonight two men got into a confrontation on Manchester Ave. One man threatened to shoot the other. The man fled and ran to our place for safety. The other man chased him and shot him through our fence. He was shot in the back and may not walk again," Taha's Twisted Tiki posted on Facebook. "This senseless act of violence has forever changed at least one man’s life and traumatized our staff and guests. This has to stop."

A suspect remains at large.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.