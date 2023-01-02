Man shot in jaw Monday morning in south St. Louis

Police said the man was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot in the jaw.

The victim was shot shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Iron Street in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was unconscious but breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with unstable vital signs.

St. Louis police did not release any additional information about the victim or the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.