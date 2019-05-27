ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting early Memorial Day morning near a casino in downtown St. Louis.

The report of a shooting and a car crash came in at about 1:06 a.m. at 2nd Street and Carr Street, which is right outside Lumiere Place Casino.

Crime scene tape blocked off the street entrance into Lumiere Place.

Police identified the victim as Tia Buress. She was 22 years old.

Buress was found dead inside a car.

The homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with details urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

5 On Your Side

While police were investigating the shooting, a 5 On Your Side crew on the scene heard about 20-25 more gunshots a couple blocks away.

St. Louis police are still in the early stage of the investigation and have not released any other information at this time. The motive and whether any of the incidents are connect remain unclear.

Top stories people are reading right now: