ST. LOUIS — Two people are dead after a shooting early Memorial Day morning near a casino in downtown St. Louis.

The first report of a shooting came in at about 1:06 a.m. at 2nd Street and Carr Street, which is right outside Lumiere Place Casino. Two people died as a result of that incident, according to St. Louis police.

Crime scene tape blocked off the street entrance into Lumiere Place. While police were investigating the shooting, a 5 On Your Side crew on the scene heard about 20-25 more gunshots a couple blocks away.

5 On Your Side

There also was a reported crash with injuries.

St. Louis police are still in the early stage of the investigation and have not released any other information at this time. The motive and whether any of the incidents are connect remain unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

Top stories people are reading right now: