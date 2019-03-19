ST. LOUIS — Police are hoping security video of a Monday night shooting near O'Fallon Park will help track down a suspect.

Police were called to the intersection of West Florissant and Harris right on the edge of the park at around 8:15. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police released security video and photos Wednesday. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.