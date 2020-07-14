Father says 2 killed in shooting near Saint Louis University were victims of mistaken identity

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Omar Harris and his longtime friend 20-year-old Arie Bagsby

ST. LOUIS — Two young men were shot and killed near Saint Louis University Monday night.

They were found inside a bullet-riddled car in front of a church at North Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard, according to police.

"They were just both good kids, they were both good kids," said Anthony Harris.

Anthony Harris is the father of one of the victims.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Former Missouri Governor Eric Grietens was among one of the people who rushed to the scene to help.



"I just came out to have a little bite of pizza with a friend and were sitting here and then we heard about 15 to 25 shots," Greitens said.



Greitens and former St. Louis fire captain Gregg Favre were nearby the scene. Both rushed to the scene to put their years of public service to work.

"It was very clear that we needed to get working on this individual like right now… he was extraordinarily critical at the time we got him and it was a calculation between the risk in the moment and the risk of doing nothing," said Favre.

"I can't imagine… It just hurts too much that's my baby," said Anthony Harris.

Anthony said his son was a high school basketball start and he was working on rehabbing halfway homes.

"It ain't goin' to bring these two guys back, it ain't goin bring Arie back but only thing I can say it had to be a case of mistaken identity," said Harris.

Anthony said his son's friend, Arie, was a good kid too and the two should not have died the way they did.



"He went to school full time.. he was a college student, he did Door Dash," said Harris. "To the guys that know they did this, know what you made a very bad mistake. because these two kids they were not street kids."

There have been 126 homicides in the City of St. Louis so far in 2020. At the same time last year, the count was at 99.