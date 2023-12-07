Juvenile shot early Wednesday in north St. Louis

A young victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis left a juvenile injured.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a young victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh at about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Jordan Street, near Riverview Boulevard.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim's age was not yet released.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.